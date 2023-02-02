Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,054 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

