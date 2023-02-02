Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

