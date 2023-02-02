Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Shares Down 11.2%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.61 and last traded at $58.76. Approximately 167,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 252,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average is $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Recommended Stories

