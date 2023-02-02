Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $107.66

Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.66 ($1.33) and traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.42). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.38), with a volume of 981,975 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.69. The firm has a market cap of £973.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,018.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

