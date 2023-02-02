Premia Trading Down 3.5% This Week (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $239,555.42 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00003597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Premia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.00412308 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,967.67 or 0.28941014 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.95 or 0.00552223 BTC.

Premia Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Premia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Premia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.