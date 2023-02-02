Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Buys $49,999.25 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez acquired 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.25. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 381,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,771. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $424.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.89.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.72 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 33.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precigen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
