Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Buys $49,999.25 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez acquired 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.25. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 381,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,771. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Precigen Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $424.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.72 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 33.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 416.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precigen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.