Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 87.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 723.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.0%.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $293.13 million, a PE ratio of 110.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

