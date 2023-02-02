Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 924,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,471. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $57.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

