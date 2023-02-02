Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.
Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 924,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,471. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $57.03.
Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.
