Polygon 1-Day Volume Hits $958.16 Million (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00005169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a market cap of $10.75 billion and $958.16 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002913 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00410654 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,848.74 or 0.28824903 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00558632 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.