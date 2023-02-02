Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.22.

Polaris Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PII opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.19. Polaris has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $127.37. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

