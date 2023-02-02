Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.22.
Polaris Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of PII opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.19. Polaris has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $127.37. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Trading of Polaris
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polaris (PII)
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.