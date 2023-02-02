POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 140,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 519,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, Chairman Allan C. Silber acquired 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,477,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman purchased 6,000 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,049.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Allan C. Silber acquired 27,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,473 shares of company stock worth $229,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 66.0% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,590,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,222 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $34,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,957,000 after buying an additional 426,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 89.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,692,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after buying an additional 1,738,391 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

