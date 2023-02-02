POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Down 4.5%

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.10 and last traded at C$6.11. 30,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 52,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.40.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.27 million and a P/E ratio of -9.53.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.