PlayDapp Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $128.08 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $128.08 million and $853,819.84 worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000997 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00416037 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,978.05 or 0.29202746 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00556179 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

