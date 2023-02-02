Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

NYSE PBI opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 222.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 34.1% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

