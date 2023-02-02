Piper Sandler Trims Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price to $198.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.38.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $166.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.40. Globant has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $286.63.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.30 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Globant by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 18.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 3.7% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

