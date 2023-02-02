Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Boosted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 244.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after buying an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

NYSE:PXD traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.18. The company had a trading volume of 935,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $200.09 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

