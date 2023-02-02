Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Phreesia traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 116499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.
PHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $798,937.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,581.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $798,937.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,581.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,473. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Phreesia Stock Up 3.8 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
