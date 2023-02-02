Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Phreesia traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 116499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

PHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $798,937.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,581.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $798,937.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,581.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,473. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phreesia Stock Up 3.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,404,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Phreesia by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Stories

