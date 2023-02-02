Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases New Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,276 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 11,092.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after buying an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 485.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after buying an additional 1,145,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 51.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

