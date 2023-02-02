Phillips Financial Management LLC Invests $132,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36.

