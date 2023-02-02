Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,120 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $411,326,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,089.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,522,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,486 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $92,675,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

