Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $148,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.05. The company had a trading volume of 204,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,944. The firm has a market cap of $161.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

