Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,995,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,117,441 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $349,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $43.72. 8,974,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,282,807. The stock has a market cap of $245.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

