Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Trading 0.6% Higher

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €168.00 ($182.61) and last traded at €167.60 ($182.17). 3,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €166.60 ($181.09).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €171.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €151.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 23.38.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.