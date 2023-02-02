Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.82) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.83) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 365 ($4.51).

Pets at Home Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LON PETS traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 370.40 ($4.57). The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,033. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,689.09. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 254.80 ($3.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 429.80 ($5.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 298.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 303.97.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

