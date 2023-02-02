Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

PETS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.83) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.57) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 358.75 ($4.43).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 359.40 ($4.44) on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 254.80 ($3.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 433.60 ($5.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1,633.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 298.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 303.97.

Pets at Home Group Cuts Dividend

About Pets at Home Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.64%.

(Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.