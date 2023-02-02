PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PKI stock opened at $139.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.26. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $190.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.90.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also

