Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.17

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 96331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 434,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $149,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $716,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

