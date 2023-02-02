PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 847.9% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.00. 1,621,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.19 and its 200-day moving average is $175.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

