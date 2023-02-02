Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Buys $20,612.00 in Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $20,612.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,138.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PFIS traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.12. 10,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,659. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.27.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Financial Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

