Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.59. Pentair also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

Pentair Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of PNR stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after acquiring an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.