PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PENN shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 498,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,301,000 after acquiring an additional 150,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

