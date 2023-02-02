Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $15.75. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 1,761,884 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The business had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTON. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 1.4 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

