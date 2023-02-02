Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $20.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PTON. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $40.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,967.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

