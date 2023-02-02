Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

PTON opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.97.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The business had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

