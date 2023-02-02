Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 78,886,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,187,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The business had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 17.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

