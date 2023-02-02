Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

PEB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 118,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,894. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 42,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $338,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.6% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 480,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 159,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,013,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473,422 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

