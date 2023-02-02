Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.
PEB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 118,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,894. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.