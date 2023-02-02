PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.70). Approximately 15,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 76,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.71).

PCI-PAL Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £35.47 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.67.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

