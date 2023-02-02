Patrick Brickley Sells 25,865 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Everbridge Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 573,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,955. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 587.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

