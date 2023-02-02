Pason Systems’ (PSI) Sector Perform Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform overweight rating on shares of Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy lowered Pason Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pason Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$21.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.30.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$15.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.81. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$12.05 and a 1-year high of C$17.12.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean acquired 22,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,404.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,097. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$74,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$676,200. Also, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean acquired 22,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,404.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,097.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

