Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $159.72 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.66 and a 200-day moving average of $164.06. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,726,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,580 shares of company stock valued at $42,294,778. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,208 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.