Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $195.00

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 201 ($2.48), with a volume of 33814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201 ($2.48).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.24 million and a PE ratio of 2,490.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

