Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Trading Up 0.5%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 2,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th.

