Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.65.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
