Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-4.0% yr/yr to $13.8-14.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.02 billion. Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.50 EPS.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $84.24. 1,103,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,327. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

