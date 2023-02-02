Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $85.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.