Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.
OTIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.
Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $85.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.95.
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
