Osmosis (OSMO) Price Up 9.8% This Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $524.59 million and approximately $51.91 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Osmosis

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

