Origin Protocol (OGN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.49 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.25 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00410673 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.59 or 0.28826211 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.00554102 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,685,599 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.