Origin Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $68.93 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.93 million and $13.83 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Origin Protocol Profile
Origin Protocol’s genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,685,599 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.
Origin Protocol Token Trading
