Orbs Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.00 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $87.00 million and $5.07 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00404525 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,830.67 or 0.28376840 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00521700 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

